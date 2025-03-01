Storms expected Sunday evening, severe weather threat Tuesday morning in North Texas

Welcome to March and the start of meteorological spring. It hit 80 degrees this afternoon. The run of well-above-normal temperatures continues into the new month.

There's a lot of weather to discuss over the next three days. Sunday will be breezy but warm. Storms are expected to arrive from the west by the end of the day.

Severe weather is not expected tomorrow night, but brief heavy rain and lightning are possible.

There will be isolated showers on and off on Monday. Stronger storms are expected to arrive overnight into Tuesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are anticipated with these storms, with the highest risk in our eastern half.

Behind the storms, we are expecting a wind advisory. Depending on how much rain we receive, there is a risk of elevated fire danger in our western half.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on Tuesday. We have several concerns, from morning storms to afternoon fire danger. Please let us keep you posted on the risks ahead.

Cooler weather is expected on the other side of all this, but nothing cold.