Storms expected Sunday evening, severe weather threat Tuesday morning in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

Perfect spring weather in North Texas as March begins
Perfect spring weather in North Texas as March begins 02:34

Welcome to March and the start of meteorological spring. It hit 80 degrees this afternoon. The run of well-above-normal temperatures continues into the new month.

There's a lot of weather to discuss over the next three days. Sunday will be breezy but warm. Storms are expected to arrive from the west by the end of the day. 

Severe weather is not expected tomorrow night, but brief heavy rain and lightning are possible. 

There will be isolated showers on and off on Monday. Stronger storms are expected to arrive overnight into Tuesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are anticipated with these storms, with the highest risk in our eastern half. 

Behind the storms, we are expecting a wind advisory. Depending on how much rain we receive, there is a risk of elevated fire danger in our western half. 

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on Tuesday. We have several concerns, from morning storms to afternoon fire danger. Please let us keep you posted on the risks ahead.

Cooler weather is expected on the other side of all this, but nothing cold.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

