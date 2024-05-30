Watch CBS News
Storms bringing hail, damaging winds to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Our CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team is forecasting several rounds of storms Thursday morning. The system is bringing the potential for hail, damaging winds and flooding. 

By 11 a.m., there's a 40% chance of rain and storms, with temperatures in the mid 80s. Although, total rain coverage will be up to 60% later Thursday and then up to 80% overnight. 

A weather alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday. Friday's storms will be based on what happens overnight. We are in our severe weather season and there could be a domino effect where one storm impacts another. There is, again, a potential for hail, damaging winds and flooding. 

The stormy weather does continue into this weekend, although we don't have weather alerts issued for Saturday and Sunday right now. 

