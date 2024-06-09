Storm chances return to North Texas and a streak of temps in the 90s

NORTH TEXAS — For the sixth day in a row, the high at DFW landed in the 90s. This is the longest streak of the 90s this season so far as dry weather returned to North Texas for the fourth day. Storm chances and cooler weather return Monday.

A weak front is making its way to North Texas overnight and stalling over the area Monday. A few storms will develop to the west and north toward the end of the day Sunday. Some of this could move into the edge areas of North Texas overnight; however, chances are better on Monday.

The best chance of rain and storms arrives on Tuesday.

Neither day has much of a threat of severe weather or even flash flooding. But the risk for either is small — not zero. The First Alert Weather Team will monitor them closely. Total rainfall looks modest.

Hot June weather returns by mid-week as the rain chances taper off Wednesday afternoon. It looks like a longer streak of 90s is in store for North Texas.

Here is your 7-day forecast. Father's Day weekend is looking hot and dry.