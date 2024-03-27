Storm chances return to North Texas Wednesday afternoon

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking a few thunderstorms today, then warmer weather for the holiday weekend.

After a chilly start to your Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. But heads up! A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in parts of North Texas. Some storms could be strong.

In fact, any storms that develop today could produce hail and gusty winds. We're not expecting widespread severe weather today, but we're watching the forecast closely. Areas along and west of I-35 and south of I-20 will have the best chance of seeing any strong storms today.

Rain will move out later tonight, giving way to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

On Thursday, after a chilly start, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies, great weather opening day for the Texas Rangers!

On Good Friday, it will be warm and windy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds could gust to 40 mph. Hold on to your hats! We'll see partly cloudy skies.

Even warmer weather is expected for the Easter holiday weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s for Saturday and Easter Sunday. We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Easter.

Then, late Monday into Tuesday, prepare for a few more late-night storms – some could be strong. We'll be watching it closely.