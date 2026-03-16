New boots, who dis? Big Tex is getting new footwear this fall after design contest winner announced

Big Tex will be sporting a new look, at least in terms of his footwear, for the upcoming State Fair of Texas this fall.

The fair announced 31-year-old Aaliyah McNeal as the winner of its Big Texas Boot Design Contest Monday morning. McNeal takes home the honor with a design that blends both Texas and state fair icons.

McNeal, who now lives in Georgia, said she attended the fair year after year with her family and has cherished those memories for a lifetime. She said she hopes visitors see the heart of her design.

BIG TEX HAS A NEW PAIR OF BOOTS ON THE WAY! 🤠 We’re excited to announce Aaliyah McNeal as the winner of the 2026 Big Tex Boot Design Contest, presented by @Lucchese1883.



Selected from nearly 450 entries, you can check out Aaliyah's winning design at https://t.co/QizDNft7gO. pic.twitter.com/JXaCL8q54Z — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) March 16, 2026

"Key Texas symbols come together to create the embellishments at the heart of my design. From a distance, sweeping patterns mimic the rich textures of genuine leather, accented by pops of red and blue in honor of the Texas flag," McNeal explained. "Up close, you're met with Texas-sized icons that immediately draw the eye, including a longhorn, bluebonnets, pecan trees, prickly pears, and even the iconic 212-foot-tall Texas Star Ferris Wheel."

The first boot design contest was launched in 2019 in partnership with Lucchese Boot Company in celebration of that year's theme, "Celebrating Texas Creativity." The last time Big Tex got a new pair was in 2023.

This year's contest garnered 450 entries from artists of a range of ages and from different regions of the U.S. A panel of judges narrowed that pool down to five finalists based on creativity, representation of Texas pride and design for Big Tex.

"The response to this year's Big Tex Boot Design Contest was incredible, and we're grateful to every Fair fan who shared their creativity with us," Jennifer Schuder, senior vice president of customer engagement for the State Fair of Texas, said in a statement.

As the winner, McNeal will work with both the State Fair and Lucchese to put the finishing touches on Big Tex's new boots.