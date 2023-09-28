Speer Elementary School teacher receives CBS News Texas Crystal Apple Award

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – At Speer Elementary School, students gathered for a big surprise for a very special teacher.

"I really wanted to make Miss Buksa famous, I guess," said Saniyah Williams, who was a student of Buksa's from third through fifth grade. "I feel like she goes above and beyond her job and I think that needs to be recognized."

She said she struggled with reading, but Buksa invested time and understanding, even helping her mom come up with an action plan.

That's why Buksa was nominated for a Crystal Apple Award.

"Miss Buksa has changed my daughter's view of education," said Lakenda Williams, Sanyiah's mother. "She challenges her, she advises her, she just uplifts her and I feel like she's a cheerleader for the whole class. Not just my child, but the whole class."

Every week, Buksa's class has 'fun Fridays,' where they use fake money they've earned through the year by doing chores and classroom duties to buy something fun. Those items, Buksa pays for out-of-pocket.

Buksa said the nomination makes her feel valued.

"I know that I put a lot of effort in, so it was nice to be appreciated," she said.

You could say teaching is in her blood – her mother and grandmother are both teachers.

"It's a lot of work, but it's not anything I would trade," she said. "You can feel you're doing something that you're supposed to be doing."

It's an investment that's paying off, creating a lasting impact on every child she meets.

We often talk about how teachers change kids' lives, but in this case, Buksa also changed the parent's life.

Inspired by her daughter's teacher, now, Lakenda Williams is working at Speer Elementary as a teacher's assistant and studying to become a teacher herself.

Do you have a teacher or school employee who goes above and beyond? Nominate them for the Crystal Apple Award! Contest runs 8/22/2024-5/24/2023. Winner will be selected by employees of CBS News Texas. Employees of CBS News Texas, Paramount Global, their agencies, affiliates and immediate family members are not eligible. Official rules available at www.cbsnews/texas.com. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law.