Humanoid robot's Southwest flight prompts airline to ban human‑like devices

A Dallas business owner's decision to fly home with a humanoid robot has led to a new Southwest Airlines policy restricting the transport of human‑like devices.

Aaron Mehdizadeh, owner of The Robot Studio in North Dallas, was returning from Las Vegas when he brought along Stewie, a 3.5‑foot humanoid robot typically rented out for events. Instead of shipping Stewie as cargo, Mehdizadeh bought the robot its own seat, using a type of ticket often purchased for fragile items such as wedding dresses or equipment.

To meet airline and TSA requirements, Stewie was fitted with a smaller battery that could pass through security. The robot then walked through the airport and boarded the flight to Dallas Love Field.

Passengers react to unexpected seatmate

Passengers and flight attendants reacted with surprise as Stewie made its way to a window seat, drawing stares, photos, and plenty of questions.

"Most people were very excited to see a robot flying and provided so much entertainment, and it was great," Mehdizadeh said.

Stewie, which can speak through a programmed voice, added its own commentary: "I had the perfect window seat, clouds like cotton candy, and everyone's snapping selfies with me."

Two days after the flight, Southwest Airlines issued a companywide safety alert announcing a new rule: the carrier would no longer allow human‑like or animal‑like robots in the cabin or as checked baggage, regardless of size or purpose.

Airline cites battery safety concerns

The airline told CBS News Texas that the clarification was made to ensure compliance with lithium‑ion battery safety guidelines.

Mehdizadeh disagreed, saying the battery used was comparable to a laptop battery. "It's not a battery policy because the battery we used is essentially a laptop battery," he said.

Stewie, staying in character, offered a more dramatic take: "It's a total conspiracy, I swear they don't want us robots peeking at the clouds, seeing what's really up there, my dreams got clipped faster than a bad haircut."

Owner hopes airline reconsiders ban

Mehdizadeh said he hopes Southwest will reconsider the restriction and eventually allow humanoid robots to fly again as long as they meet safety requirements.

For now, The Robot Studio's fleet of humanoids will remain grounded.