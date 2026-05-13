Humanoid robot’s Southwest flight sparks instant airline policy change A Dallas business owner attempted something he believes had never been done: flying commercially with his 3.5‑foot humanoid robot, Stewie. Instead of shipping the robot as cargo, he bought Stewie a passenger ticket and boarded a Southwest Airlines flight with him. The unusual sight and the logistics around seating and compliance led Southwest to implement an immediate policy change regarding humanoid robots on flights. The owner says everything was done by the book, making the incident even more remarkable.