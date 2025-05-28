Portion of southbound I-35W in Fort Worth reopened after fatal crash

A portion of I-35W was shut down Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W in Fort Worth near Everman Parkway.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the crash involved four vehicles. One person died at the scene.

There is no information about the condition of other drivers or passengers.

Around 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to I-20.

By 8:30 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened.