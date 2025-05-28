Watch CBS News
Portion of southbound I-35W in Fort Worth reopened after fatal crash

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A portion of I-35W was shut down Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W in Fort Worth near Everman Parkway.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the crash involved four vehicles. One person died at the scene.

There is no information about the condition of other drivers or passengers.

Around 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to I-20.

By 8:30 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened.

