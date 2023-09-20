Watch CBS News
Some storms possible Thursday and Friday before weekend coldfront

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Partly cloudy Thursday with storm chances in the afternoon
Partly cloudy Thursday with storm chances in the afternoon 02:46

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you were thinking to yourself at some point on Wednesday, "man, it feels way too warm outside right now," you're not wrong. 

Wednesday highs are in the 90s and feels-like temps are closer to 100°. This will continue into Thursday, despite some rain and storms in the forecast.

While the SPC does have parts of the area under a level 2 "slight" risk, we have not alerted right now. Coverage seems to be very limited, more towards our Red River counties. Threats would be hail and damaging winds.  

Rain chances pick up significantly as our next cold front approaches Sunday into Monday.

A good bit of rain is expected across the area between Wednesday evening and Tuesday, and this front should knock highs back into the upper 80s next week.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:06 PM

