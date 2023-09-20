Some storms possible Thursday and Friday before weekend coldfront

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you were thinking to yourself at some point on Wednesday, "man, it feels way too warm outside right now," you're not wrong.

Wednesday highs are in the 90s and feels-like temps are closer to 100°. This will continue into Thursday, despite some rain and storms in the forecast.

While the SPC does have parts of the area under a level 2 "slight" risk, we have not alerted right now. Coverage seems to be very limited, more towards our Red River counties. Threats would be hail and damaging winds.

Rain chances pick up significantly as our next cold front approaches Sunday into Monday.

A good bit of rain is expected across the area between Wednesday evening and Tuesday, and this front should knock highs back into the upper 80s next week.