Sixth victim dies after "horrific" I-20 crash near Terrell when 18-wheeler driver allegedly fell asleep

A sixth person has died following the devastating crash on I-20 near Terrell on Saturday, allegedly caused by an 18-wheeler driver falling asleep at the wheel, officials said Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni was driving his 18-wheeler when he failed to see stalled traffic around 2:40 p.m., striking a Ford F-150 carrying five people.

Four people in the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fifth was care-flighted to a hospital in critical condition, Texas DPS said.

The impact pushed Gonzalez-Companioni's semi into two other trucks, causing a jackknife that struck a Jeep Compass, a Ford Mustang, and a Honda, with one person in the Jeep also dying at the scene, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash called it "horrific" and a "mass casualty" event. Residents who live at an RV park off I-20 who witnessed the crash said the scene was so graphic, they were still shaken up a day later.

Gonzalez-Companioni faces multiple charges, including five counts of manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Kaufman County Jail. Texas DPS said Gonzalez-Companioni worked for Hope Trans LLC. CBS News Texas has reached out to the company for a statement.