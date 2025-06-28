4 dead, 2 critically injured in "horrific" seven-vehicle crash on I-20 near Terrell, authorities say

TERRELL, Texas – Four people are dead, two are critically injured, and several others are hurt after a crash involving seven vehicles — including three 18-wheelers — shut down Interstate 20 near Hiram Road on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, the crash was described as "horrific" and declared a "mass casualty" event. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, shutting down traffic in both directions as first responders aided the injured and investigators worked to determine the cause.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m., prompting an immediate response from at least four fire departments, four ambulances, and two medical helicopters, officials said.

The patients were taken to hospitals in the Dallas area.

I-20 was closed in both directions due to debris and the severity of the crash. Agencies involved in the closure included the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and personnel from Van Zandt County and Wills Point.

As of Saturday evening, westbound I-20 remained closed as DPS continues its investigation, and it's expected to stay shut for several more hours to allow for cleanup and recovery.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.