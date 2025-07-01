20-year-old fighting for her life after I-20 crash that killed her parents and brother, family says

Family of victims of deadly I-20 crash near Terrell heartbroken but hopeful

A 20-year-old woman critically injured in a deadly crash on I-20 near Terrell over the weekend is the sole survivor from the Ford F-150 that was struck by a semi-truck, her family confirmed Tuesday.

Evan McKellar is in the ICU at Parkland Hospital, fighting for her life after the Saturday afternoon crash that killed five people in total, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Four of the victims were in the F-150 with her.

18-wheeler driver charged in fatal I-20 crash

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, failed to see stalled traffic around 2:40 p.m. and struck the pickup carrying five people, Texas DPS said. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, and Evan McKellar was care-flighted to the hospital in critical condition.

The impact pushed the semi into two other trucks, causing a jackknife that struck a Jeep Compass, a Ford Mustang, and a Honda. One person in the Jeep also died at the scene, authorities said. That victim has not yet been identified.

Gonzalez-Companioni has been charged with five counts of manslaughter.

Texas DPS corrects initial I-20 crash death toll

While Texas DPS initially said Monday that the death toll stood at six, a spokesperson clarified on Tuesday that the number was five, citing a miscommunication.

Family identifies victims in Ford F-150

Family members identified three of the four victims in the F-150 as 15-year-old Kason McKellar, his parents, Krishaun and Zabar McKellar. Evan McKellar, the lone survivor, lost her mother, father and brother in the crash. The fourth person who died in the pickup has not yet been publicly identified, as authorities are still notifying next of kin.

McKellar family

Felicia Luster, Evan McKellar's grandmother, said the family is praying for her recovery and asking for privacy.

"First of all, I want to thank [the community] for their prayers and support, and I want everyone to know that there was a survivor, my granddaughter. That she is in the hospital… that we're praying, and expecting a full recovery, and we thank you all for all of your support, and we just want you to respect our privacy right now as we heal and move forward," Luster said.

"I want them to be remembered as a loving and devoted Christian family, that loved God and they had a strong faith, and that they loved their family, and that they were good parents and they raised their children in the fear and admiration of the Lord," she added.

The family said Kason McKellar was a student at North Crowley High School and recently helped lead his team to a championship. Evan McKellar is a college student.

McKellar family

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.