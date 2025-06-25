Watch CBS News
Showers possible in North Texas on Wednesday, dropping temperatures slightly

By Brittany Rainey

North Texans could see a few showers or storms in Wednesday afternoon as a disturbance tracks northwestward through the area.

It won't be widespread; just a lucky few will get some rain and a brief drop in temperatures with the additional cloud cover from the disturbance keeping afternoon highs a little cooler.

Some areas will top out in the upper 80s, and Dallas-Fort Worth will likely reach into the lower 90s. Keep an eye on the sky and listen for any thunder if you are hanging out at the pool.

An isolated shower is possible once again on Thursday with highs near 93 degrees.

Then on Friday and into the weekend, high pressure builds in overhead and temperatures will once again warm up.

Triple-digit high temperatures aren't expected, but some areas will reach the upper 90s.

