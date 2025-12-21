Sexual assault victim settles lawsuit with Carrollton megachurch, moves toward healing

Warning: The article contains graphic details from a sexual assault victim about the person who assaulted him. The criminal descriptions may be offensive to some readers.

Almost a year after a CBS News Texas report on how Louis Vasquez endured sexual abuse, the Dallas native has settled the case with Ministerios Bethania USA. Vasquez, at his attorney's advice, was unable to speak.

Attorney confirms resolution, terms undisclosed

His attorney, Blerim Elmazi, confirms what court records show.

"Mr. Vasquez's lawsuit against Ministerios Bethania has been resolved. Although we are not at liberty to discuss the terms or conditions of the resolution, Mr. Vasquez is grateful to close this difficult chapter of his life," Elmazi said. "His focus will continue to be on healing and looking toward the future."

CBS News Texas has also confirmed the settlement with John Safarli, an attorney for Ministerios Bethania USA.

"The lawsuit has been resolved, and the parties are not at liberty to discuss the terms or conditions of the resolution," Safarli said.

Victim speaks out about years of abuse

Vasquez candidly and boldly shared years of sexual assault from a man he said was one of Apostle Victor Higerous Sr.'s "12." Christians recognize the 12 model from Jesus Christ. But the church never confirmed a connection or an association with Julio Cesar Pineda.

"I feel really embarrassed to say this, but I didn't have an understanding that I was raped until I was like in my mid-20s," Vasquez said previously in an exclusive interview with CBS News Texas. He shared the horrific details in September 2024.

According to the sexual assault victim, he would start to unpack what happened to him in therapy. The level of abuse and manipulation is so severe that Vasquez's trust in the church is fleeting, if not gone.

"This church was supposed to be a refuge, a place of kindness, love. 'We embrace, accept, love everyone," he previously said. "That was not my experience at all.

Vasquez said his mother moved him and a younger relative to Carrollton, trying to flee an abusive relationship. He recalled going to Ministerios Bethanis USA at 10 years old. Pineda, he said, as a part of the 12, was assigned to his family.

Arrest affidavits show Pineda was also the maintenance technician at the family's apartment complex. He became an uncle to the household, court documents said. But investigators said Pineda started doing things no person should do.

Vasquez said he got lessons about how to put a condom on and started showing the child pornography. The victim recalled Pineda taking advantage of the time Vasquez's mother was at work because he had access and trust.

According to Vasquez, the man would pull out his erect penis and use the young victim to gratify himself.

Arrest documents show he would take Vasquez to the apartment complex's model apartment, where he had to please Pineda. One document said that one act was so painful that Pineda cried, then apologized to Vasquez.

"He raped me almost every day," Vasquez said. "I can't tell you the exact number, but let's make it Sunday through Friday, because at Saturdays my mom was home all day."

The arrest document said Pineda started engaging in indecent behavior with Vasquez's young relative to prepare him for a future spouse.

Vasquez told CBS News Texas that not even the church became a stopping point for Pineda.

"There was one time where he preached a service, the service was still going on, and the worship team picked up instruments, " Vasquez said. "He took mr in his car. He had me perform oral sex, and then we went back right back into the building, and then he wrapped up the service."

Church leadership faced allegations

Vasquez said he tried to tell church leadership what was happening to him. He said he told a youth pastor, who got him a meeting with Higeros. The outcome of the meeting was Vasquez being in trouble.

Higeros and church leaders have not shared their perspective on what happened. During CBS News Texas' initial story, the church leader said he'd love to talk, but his legal team told him not to speak.

Police investigation led to conviction

The sexual assault victim said Pineda even had relations with him all over church grounds. On Sept. 14, 2014, Vasquez reported his experience to the Carrollton Police Dept.

Denton County indicted Pineda on aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child contact.

Vasquez said he had so many instances that police asked him to share the most traumatizing. That became the basis for Pineda's arrest. He was convicted and served his time when the Texas Attorney General's Office determined Pineda was a sexually violent criminal. Too dangerous to be released back into the public under 841.003 of the law. It allows a court to put sexual predators away for long-term treatment.

Vasquez sued the church, claiming they ignored his outcry.