Severe weather forecasted in North Texas through the weekend

NORTH TEXAS — We're tracking several rounds of rain and storms today through your weekend.

As we move through this weather alert Friday, stay weather aware.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Cooke, Grayson and Montague Counties until 8 a.m.

A few storms could be strong to severe in parts of North Texas today. In fact, we'll likely see a few storms for the late morning commute toward the early afternoon. Any storms that develop could produce large hail and damaging winds. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.

Storms will likely expand along and east of I-35 later this morning into the early afternoon. Then, a few more storms might develop east of the dryline later this afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of I-35. We'll watch the storms closely.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds could gust from the south up to 35 mph.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, heads up! Saturday and Sunday are both weather alerts due to the threat of strong to severe storms in the area. We don't expect continuous rain over our area this weekend though.

On Saturday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon. However, the greatest threat for strong storms will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Storms could produce heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. Flash flooding is possible in parts of the area. An isolated tornado is also possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain and storms will be likely Sunday morning. We'll also see another later Sunday afternoon and evening. Again, heavy rain, hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Next week, highs will climb into the mid-80s. More storms arrive by midweek.