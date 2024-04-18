Watch CBS News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of North Texas Thursday evening

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Cold front moving through western metroplex
Cold front moving through western metroplex 03:14

NORTH TEXAS — The cold front has arrived quicker than anticipated and continues to race east across the metroplex Thursday afternoon. 

The cap has been holding across most of North Texas, though some weakening has been ongoing and is expected to continue. Storms in Central Texas have broken through the cap. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of North Texas through 11 p.m. which includes Dallas and Collin counties. However, with the front racing through the area, some counties are likely to be shaved off this watch area well before 11 p.m. 

As far as storm developments going into tonight, the main risks remain large hail and damaging winds. However, once that front is past your area, you're basically in the clear. 

Looking ahead, get ready for a cold and rainy weekend. CBS News Texas meteorologists will be monitoring the potential for some flooding issued Saturday. Currently, there is no drought in North Texas, and 1-3" of rainfall will likely be added between late Friday and Sunday morning. Some isolated rainfall amounts up to 4" will be possible, as well. 

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:54 PM CDT

