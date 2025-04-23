Severe thunderstorm watch in effect as heavy rain moves across parts of North Texas

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of North Texas Wednesday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Collin, Denton, Grayson and Cooke counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday and a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Denton County until 5:30 a.m.

CBS News Texas

Heavy rain and hail, possibly up to the size of an egg, fell in western parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The heavy rain will continue moving east as the day continues.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a ground stop was issued at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to the storms.

The heavy rain will continue off and on into the afternoon hours with more storms developing overnight into Thursday.

Temperatures will reach 79 degrees in North Texas on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for both Wednesday and Thursday due to the disruptive, rainy pattern.

CBS News Texas

As North Texans head into the second half of the week, the active weather pattern isn't going anywhere. North and Central Texas will remain in a warm, moist environment, which will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast. The timing and coverage will stay somewhat uncertain.

CBS News Texas

By Friday and into the weekend, the storm track will shift slightly north, and with the dryline holding west across the Panhandle, rain chances will taper off.

Most of North Texas should see dry weather Sunday into Monday, except areas northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

CBS News Texas