Golf ball-sized hail, gusty winds possible across North Texas Thursday morning

The Thursday morning commute will be slick across North Texas as rain moves in.

There's a slight risk for severe storms across North Texas, with the chance of large hail and gusty winds, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

According to the National Weather Service, golf ball-sized hail is possible. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for all of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Jack, Wise, Montague and Cooke counties until 5:30 a.m. This storm is moving northeast at 55 mph.

Denton County also saw heavy rain Thursday morning and parts of Grayson County also got heavy rain in the sub-severe storms.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, storm activity will taper off but scattered showers are in the forecast the rest of the day.

While there's a threat for large hail, the tornado threat remains very low in North Texas.

There will be a lull in storm activity Thursday evening. Severe weather with the chance of hail and damaging winds will pick back up Thursday night into Friday morning.

Those threats will hold in place for the next several days, as an area of low pressure moves in, bringing heavier and more widespread rain throughout the day Friday, and into the first half of Saturday.

This will bring a threat of flooding to parts of North Texas by the weekend, with some hefty rain totals for parts of the area.

Eventually, a cold front will move in this weekend, and drier air will start to filter in by Sunday.

North Texas will be much colder, however, with highs only reaching the upper 50s for Sunday.