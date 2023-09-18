Seasonally warm temperatures in the forecast this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Another sunny, pleasant day is ahead.

Morning temperatures are near 70 degrees under mostly clear skies, highs this afternoon reach the low 90s.

CBS News Texas

It is an ozone action day and will be unhealthy outdoors this afternoon for sensitive groups.

CBS News Texas

The daytime hours of our Tuesday will be breezy, warm and partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible.

By the afternoon, storms will develop along a dryline to our west and move east during the evening hours.

When the storms initialize west of us, there is a threat for very large hail.

As they move east, it will transition to more of a damaging wind threat, but hail is still possible.

CBS News Texas

Models are keeping the strongest and most severe weather to our north in Oklahoma and along the Red River, this is where we see the level two slight risk.

The Metroplex and rest of North Texas have a level one, marginal threat.

Please keep up to date with the latest forecast for any potential shifts in the storms track.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures remain seasonably warm all week with highs in the lower 90s, and mornings in the lower 70s.

A few spotty showers or storms are possible each day into the evening hours.

CBS News Texas