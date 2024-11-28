Watch CBS News
Seasonably cool, cloudy Thanksgiving forecasted for North Texans

By Scott Padgett

Cool, cloudy Thanksgiving Day ahead for North Texas
Cool, cloudy Thanksgiving Day ahead for North Texas 03:19

Thanksgiving Day across North Texas started out cold with temperatures in the 40s. 

A breezy north wind near 10 to 15 mph dropped "feels-like" temperatures to the 30s for some North Texans.

wx1.png
Thursday will feel like the holiday season with a cool, cloudy and breezy Thanksgiving ahead. It will be the coldest day since Feb. 17, when the high temperature was 49 degrees.

wx2.png
The cloud cover in place on Thursday will thin out by nighttime and the winds will die down enough allowing for a really cold night in North Texas. 

wx3.png
A First Alert Weather Day is in place Friday morning as a freeze watch has been issued for parts of North Texas for low temperatures around 29 to 32 degrees.

wx4.png
After your Thanksgiving meal, bring all your plants indoors or cover them especially in northern counties of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where a freeze watch is in place from late tonight through Friday morning.

wx5.png
Clouds clear for Friday and highs remain below average. November rounds out as the warmest November on record in North Texas and December starts out near seasonal highs.

wx6.png
For any travelers, here is a look at the travel forecast across the Lonestar state:

wx7.png
wx8.png
