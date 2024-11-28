What's open on Thanksgiving 2024? Key store, fast-food and restaurant chains with open doors today

AAA projects more cars will be on the road this Thanksgiving weekend AAA projects more cars will be on the road this Thanksgiving weekend 03:25

Many retailers close their doors on Thanksgiving Day, observing what is, after all, a national holiday and offering their employees a well-earned rest ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. But some stores, restaurants and food suppliers stay open on to serve customers in search of essentials and last-minute Turkey Day ingredients.

For example, if you're thinking of visiting a Walmart on Thanksgiving, you'll be out of luck — its stores are closed for the day, as are big-box and department stores including Costco, Kohls and Target. Here's what other businesses are open and closed Thanksgiving.

Which grocery store chains are open on Thanksgiving?

Central Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, while curbside pickup hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, while curbside pickup hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food Lion: Food Lion grocery stores are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Food Lion grocery stores are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. H-E-B: H-E-B grocery stores are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m local time, but pharmacies are closed. Curbside pickup is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and home delivery hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

H-E-B grocery stores are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m local time, but pharmacies are closed. Curbside pickup is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and home delivery hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee's more than 550 stores around the U.S. are closed for groceries on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers may pick up catered orders from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hy-Vee's more than 550 stores around the U.S. are closed for groceries on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers may pick up catered orders from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kroger: Store hours will vary on Thanksgiving Day, so contact your local Kroger to verify when they're open. Some stores will be closed, while all open stores will close at 4 p.m. local time. All Kroger pharmacy locations are closed.

Store hours will vary on Thanksgiving Day, so contact your local Kroger to verify when they're open. Some stores will be closed, while all open stores will close at 4 p.m. local time. All Kroger pharmacy locations are closed. Publix: All of Publix's 1,386 grocery store locations across the Southeast are closed on Thanksgiving.

All of Publix's 1,386 grocery store locations across the Southeast are closed on Thanksgiving. Wegmans: Most Wegmans stores are open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. In Massachusetts, the company's stores in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough and Westwood are all closed on Thanksgiving.

Most Wegmans stores are open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. In Massachusetts, the company's stores in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough and Westwood are all closed on Thanksgiving. Whole Foods: Many stores are open for limited hours. Check your local store's website for its status.

Which convenience store chains are open on Thanksgiving?

CVS: Most CVS Pharmacy locations are either open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving or are closed. Check your local store's hours using the CVS store locator.

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are either open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving or are closed. Check your local store's hours using the CVS store locator. Walgreens: Nearly all Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Twenty-four hour pharmacy locations will remain open, however.

Nearly all Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Twenty-four hour pharmacy locations will remain open, however. Dollar General: Most Dollar General stores are open on Thanksgiving. Check your local store's hours using the company's store locator.

Most Dollar General stores are open on Thanksgiving. Check your local store's hours using the company's store locator. Rite Aid: Rite Aid stores are closed on Thanksgiving, a company spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Which fast-food and restaurant chains can I eat at on Thanksgiving?

Burger King: Burger King outlets are open on Thanksgiving, but check the chain's store locator since individual franchisees may have different hours.

Burger King outlets are open on Thanksgiving, but check the chain's store locator since individual franchisees may have different hours. Chick-fil-A: All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company's website.

All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company's website. Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m.

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m. Dunkin': Dunkin' store hours on Thanksgiving vary by location, so check your local store's hours here.

Dunkin' store hours on Thanksgiving vary by location, so check your local store's hours here. McDonald's: The fast-food giant's Thanksgiving Day hours vary by outlet, so check your local McDonald's.

The fast-food giant's Thanksgiving Day hours vary by outlet, so check your local McDonald's. Olive Garden: All Olive Garden restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Are any clothing stores open on Thanksgiving?

Most clothing stores, including JCPenney, Macy's, Marshalls, REI and TJ Maxx are closed for business on Thanksgiving Day. They open again on Friday.