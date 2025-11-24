Search efforts for missing SMU professor Charles Hosch suspended in Georgia, family says they aren't giving up

The search for missing SMU law professor Charles Hosch is wrapping up in Georgia, according to his law firm.

Dog team operations are being suspended indefinitely, the law firm posted on its website. Formal search and rescue efforts will continue for one more day, on Monday.

Hosch & Morris posted the update on Nov. 23, adding that multiple dog teams, search and rescue personnel, family members and community members were deployed to the Blood Mountain Wilderness area with no luck finding Hosch.

Hosch's eldest daughter, Julia Hosch-Singh, said she looks to her father's favorite bible verses in the book of John for support.

"We remain grateful and hopeful," she said. "While today may close this first chapter with the incredible Union County team, it does not end our search for Dad. We will share what next steps will entail soon."

Hosch, 67, was last seen on Nov. 11 in Gainesville, Georgia, where he was visiting his brother, according to his law partner Kate Morris.

"They had breakfast together. He had intended to take a nature walk on the trail that he grew up hiking on. Apparently, he made it to the trail. His car was found there," she said.