Scattered severe storms increase chance for large hail in North Texas on Thursday

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather possible for parts of North Texas
Severe weather possible for parts of North Texas 03:18

Clouds continued to move into parts of North Texas Thursday morning along with moisture, humidity and clouds.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for far north counties, including Grayson, Cooke and Collin, until 4 p.m.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. 

CBS News Texas

There is a significant hail threat possible with any of these storms, with 2" diameter hail possible.

CBS News Texas

A sagging boundary in Oklahoma will help storms to develop and then slide into North Texas this afternoon and evening. The forecast models aren't fully in agreement on the timing, but it is a good idea to stay weather aware during the 2 p.m.-11 p.m. time frame. Not everyone will see the storms with the coverage around 40%-50%.

CBS News Texas

If the storms are slower to initialize, the storm threat will be closer to the early evening hours.

A First Alert Weather Day has also been issued for late Sunday night and Memorial Day. 

CBS News Texas

The timing isn't great for the holiday plans but as a cold front approaches North Texas, cloud coverage will increase as well as the threat for stronger storms. 

CBS News Texas

Monday looks to be a soggy holiday and as of now, any outdoor activities need to be reconsidered as widespread rain remains in the forecast. 

CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

