Runners and supporters take over downtown for the 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

DALLAS – Sunday concluded the 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, with excitement and positive energy buzzing throughout Downtown Dallas.

Despite drizzle, spotty showers and patchy fog, thousands of spectators flocked to the heart of the city to witness the action, as the race kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp.

Travis Dowd claimed victory in the men's category, while Erica Woodward won the women's race.

The streets were lined with spirited supporters waving signs of encouragement, while some runners embraced creativity with non-traditional outfits, including a panda costume, Deadpool and a clown.

Among the participants was a woman known as "Speedy Spud," who used the race to promote the traditional value of potatoes.

CBS News Texas' Bo Evans and his mom were also part of the fun, and they were all smiles before the race began.

Sunday also marked the 60th and final run for best friends Jamie Dildy and Laura Steen-Patterson, who started running together 20 years ago after meeting in a Dallas women's running group and have since completed multiple marathons across the country.