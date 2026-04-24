Former Dallas Police Department sergeant sentenced to over 2 years for selling stolen service weapons, officials say

A former Dallas Police Department sergeant will spend over two years in prison for selling stolen service weapons, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Thomas Fry, 53, of Royse City, was sentenced to 28 months after being found guilty of possession and sale of a stolen firearm.

"This police officer violated his oath and the public's trust when he chose to commit a crime," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

Court records revealed that Fry, who was working as a sergeant for DPD, confessed to three separate occasions where he took a firearm owned by DPD, knowing that it was stolen, and sold it to an Oklahoma pawn shop in June and July of 2022.

"This case strikes at the core of public trust," Special Agent in Charge of ATF Dallas Brian Garner, said. "The very individuals entrusted to safeguard our communities must be held to the highest standard."

Garner said Fry's sentence shows that no one is above the law and those who abuse their power will be held accountable for their actions.