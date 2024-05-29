Watch CBS News
More rounds of storms head for North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We saw a great and calm day across North Texas Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures near average.

However, the quiet weather is short-lived as a series of storm systems are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. 

The First Alert Meteorologists issued alerts for both days. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. With so many rounds of rain these past few days, there is a localized flooding threat since the ground is more saturated.  

Thursday, there is the threat of the first complex of storms in the late morning hours to the early afternoon hours. The timing is challenging over the next few days due to the leftover boundaries in place.  

There is a slight risk of storms reaching severe limits on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday, the severe weather will be located near the 35 corridor and West. Friday, the severe weather could reach all of North Texas.

North Texas is in an active pattern as May ends and June begins with a chance of storms each day during the 7-day forecast.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 10:22 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

