Rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday morning was the coldest in North Texas since Feb. 19, when the low temperature was 35 degrees. Tuesday's low dipped down to 37 degrees.

At some point Tuesday morning, temperatures were as much as 30 degrees colder than Monday morning thanks to good cold air advection behind yesterday's front and relatively good radiational cooling this morning.

The week ahead continues North Texas' "rollercoaster ride" of high temperatures with another strong front poised to move through Wednesday afternoon dropping temperatures from near 80 degrees to the low 50s for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving looks to be cool, cloudy and breezy but thankfully dry for any holiday plans.

If you are planning on hitting the roads Tuesday or Wednesday, thankfully there is a decent forecast for the Lonestar state. But a few different outfits might need to be packed depending on your destination.

Thanksgiving night into early Friday morning turns really cold and the first widespread freeze across North Texas is possible. There may be a freeze warning issued.

The First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday morning due to the possibility of freezing temperatures.

Cool air is likely to stick around as December approaches. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s to low 60s for the first week of December.

