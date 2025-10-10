Road rage shooting outside Frisco High School leaves Plano man dead; Celina man arrested

A Celina man has been charged with murder after a road rage confrontation ended with a Plano man fatally shot in the parking lot of Frisco High School, police said.

Jason Bartik, 45, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Robert Taylor, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Police respond to evening shooting

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a road rage shooting at Frisco High School, located in the 6400 block of Parkwood Boulevard.

Taylor was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Bartik was detained at the scene and ultimately charged with murder, police said.

Jason Bartik, 45, of Celina Frisco Police Department

No students involved, police say

According to police, no students were involved in the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigation remains active

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

How to submit a tip

Anyone with information is urged to contact Frisco police's non-emergency number at (972) 292-6010 or submit a tip using Tip411 by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.