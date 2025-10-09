One critically injured in suspected road rage shooting near Frisco High School

One person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a suspected road rage shooting in the Frisco High School parking lot on Thursday night, police said.

Police said they were called to the parking lot in the 6400 block of Parkwood for the reported shooting.

Frisco police said one person is in custody, the incident does not involve any students and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.