Rising temperatures to approach record highs this week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – With temperatures rising across the region Tuesday morning, North Texans should plan to wear shorts and t-shirts again. Some areas as much as 10 degrees warmer than 24 hours earlier, feeling more like late September than late October.

Part of the warm-up is thanks to winds out of the south bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, raising the humidity.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure across the Southwest. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday due to near-record heat. The high temperatures will be as much as 16 degrees above average for this time of year.

A cold front will move towards North Texas on Friday. The latest forecast models predict it will stall near the Red River before finally moving into the region late Friday into Saturday. The front will bring minimal rain chances to the northeast Friday night.

High temperatures will not cool back to the 70s until the day before Halloween. That's also when a chance of rain returns to the forecast. Some models currently show a 50 percent chance of rain on Halloween, with a high temperature of 74 degrees.

If the rain does come, it will be much needed. North Texas is on track for the driest October on record. Until then, keep finding ways to stay cool.