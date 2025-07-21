Richardson celebrates hometown NBA rookie Liam McNeeley's debut and rising stardom

Just weeks after making his NBA debut, the City of Richardson is recognizing rookie Liam McNeeley. He's just getting his start in the NBA but is already making headlines.

"I'm just staying focused," he said. "I know I've got to do it every game and every game just play my best."

He was drafted in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets and made his Summer League debut with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over the Utah Jazz.

A "Mr. Ref" moment went viral on social media.

"You know I have always called the refs 'Mr. Ref,'" he said. "I feel like it brings a level of professionalism to it. It's a job. I'm working, he's working."

The City of Richardson is now celebrating his NBA success with an official proclamation as his entire family cheers him on.

"It's such an incredible honor for the City of Richardson to recognize Liam in this way," his mom, Ashley Elsey, said. "I mean he's lived here his entire life. The City of Richardson is our community here."

"You got to remember where you're from and where you started," Liam said.

Liam got his start at the Richardson Family YMCA at just 3 years old and said coming home now feels full circle.

"It's where I first picked up a basketball and basketball is now taking me across the world," he said.

"He's worked really hard, he cares so much about winning and I think that just becomes infectious," Elsey said.