North Texas native Liam McNeeley drafted by Charlotte Hornets, celebrates family roots, love for basketball

At just three years old, Liam McNeeley was introduced to the game of basketball at the Richardson YMCA's Small Fry Sports program. Instantly, he was hooked.

"Basketball has always been my favorite thing to do," he said. "I always have a super wide smile on my face when I'm playing and that's how I feel on the inside as well."

The love for the game runs in his family. His mom played at Rice University, his grandfather at TCU and his great-grandfather at the University of Tulsa.

"It's just kind of part of our family culture," McNeeley's mom, Ashley Elsey, said. "You get into it. You know there's balls everywhere, at everyone's house, and we just watch games together."

McNeeley had the passion but also put in the work. Here locally, he made a name for himself at J.J. Pearce High School and John Paul II High School, before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida. It's known as a powerhouse for top basketball talent. He played college ball at the University of Connecticut.

We asked at what point he realized he could make a career out of basketball.

"I would say my junior year of high school when I was at Montverde Academy in Florida," he said.

His senior year, McNeeley helped lead the team to an undefeated season and a national championship. Draft night was a celebration.

"My team, we had four first-round draft picks in this draft.. Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell, and me," he said.

McNeeley is headed to the Charlotte Hornets.

"You know, that is what I've always dreamed about," he said. "Hearing my name called, walking up on the stage. Putting the hat on. Shaking Adam Silver's hand."

After the draft, he reunited with his former teammate and newest Dallas Maverick, Cooper Flagg, for a photo shoot.

"You know that's my brother," he said. "I'm super happy for him. We spent a lot of time together at Montverde and through the summer, and just through this process."

Naturally, he had a few local recommendations for Flagg.

"You know I told him to stay on the Tex-Mex," he said. "He's never really had Tex-Mex before and that's my favorite food, but you know my family and friends are super excited to see him and just be close to him."

In the days following the draft, McNeeley has been soaking it all in with his family.

"I was going through photos and just searched 'basketball' on my phone, and a million pictures came up, and the pictures of the YMCA playing the Small Fry basketball with his little yellow penny on just brought tears to my eyes," Elsey said.

Now, with the next chapter fast approaching, McNeeley is ready to take his shot, but says he'll never forget the gym where it all started.