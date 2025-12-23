$100,000 reward offered in deadly Dallas North Tollway hit-and-run that killed Plano father

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano more than two months ago.

Investigators say 47-year-old Juan Quiroz was driving northbound on the tollway near Spring Creek Parkway just before 6 a.m. when an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change, struck his vehicle and caused it to roll over. Two other drivers were hit but did not have any serious injuries. The driver of the truck did not stop.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the semi had no visible company logos or license plate, making it difficult to identify. The driver remains at large.

Juan Quiroz's daughter, Lama Quiroz, says the loss has made the holidays especially painful for her family.

"It feels like we're waiting for a call that I'll never get," she said.

She described her father as the heart of their family, known for his humor and constant presence.

"Not as many laughs, not as many smiles," Lama Quiroz said. "He would always have some dumb joke ready to tell."

Photos released by investigators show extensive damage to Juan Quiroz's vehicle. DPS says anyone who may have seen the crash or recognizes the truck is urged to come forward.

The Quiroz family, along with the Bison Law Firm, announced the $100,000 reward this week for information leading to the identification of the driver.

"The identity of the driver — maybe where they were going, what they were doing, why they made that choice to just drive off like that," Lama Quiroz said.

While she says she forgives the driver, Quiroz says accountability matters.

"There's no anger or hatred," she said. "But you broke the law, and justice has to be done."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477, or the Bison Law Firm at 945-249-4046.