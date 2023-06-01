Arlington nun accused of breaking chastity vow dismissed

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An Arlington nun at the center of a scandal was found guilty of violating her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

The Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach was subsequently dismissed after the Vatican sided with Bishop of Fort Worth Michael Olson's investigation.

Through her attorney, Gerlach has denied the public allegation she violated a vow of chastity. She also denies admitting to Bishop Michael Olson that she broke the Biblical sixth commandment, something attorneys for the diocese state in a response to a lawsuit from Gerlach.

The Diocese released a statement on Jun 1, which read in part:

Upon conclusion of an investigation initiated on May 24, 2023, the Most Reverend Michael F. Olson, Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth and Pontifical Commissary of the Monastery in Arlington, Texas, found the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes (Gerlach) of Jesus Crucified, O.C.D. (née Lisa Marie Gerlach), Prioress of the Monastery, guilty of having violated the sixth commandment of the Decalogue and her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth. Therefore, as Pontifical Commissary of the Monastery in Arlington, Texas, and as the Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Olson dismissed Mother Teresa Agnes from the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

Earlier this week, Bishop Olson sent the order of nuns a letter, blaming a lawsuit they filed for inciting "hatred and animosity" against him, the attention of international media, and hindering his power to investigate the Reverend Mother.

The letter denied a request from the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity to allow priests to visit and resume daily mass and confession.

The normal daily activities at the monastery were canceled since last month and they won't resume, Olson wrote, until the nuns "cease this behavior…and demonstrate love for and obedience to Holy Church and to her holy Pastors…" and until the lawsuit is completed or withdrawn.

The letter cited church rules that Mass only needs to be made available when it can be "conveniently done," and that grave sins only need to be confessed once per year.

Olson stopped priests from visiting the 10 nuns in late April after he accused Gerlach of adultery. The Diocese copied data from computers and a phone earlier this month, before agreeing to return the devices.

The nuns filed a civil lawsuit after Olson denied their choices for representation within the church's legal process, instead, appointing someone of his choice. They argue the organization is not subject to the local Bishop, but answers directly to the Vatican.

An organization that has supported the nuns for decades has publicly backed them in the dispute.

The Ladies Auxiliary to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns told CBS News Texas, "We strongly advocate for daily Mass to return to the monastery for our nuns and community."

At least 50 people a day attended Mass at the monastery, the group said in a written statement. The group, which has more than 225 members, helps with groceries, feast day meals and general fundraising for the nuns.

The group's outgoing president, Natalie Strand, said she never thought she would need to advocate for the nuns in the way she is now.

"But in the face of injustice, I am proud to stand publicly behind them, to use my voice to support and advocate for them, to join them and others in prayer, and will continue to do exactly that," she wrote in an email.

Gerlach has thirty days to appeal the decision to the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of the Apostolic Life.

