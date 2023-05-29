Bishop of Fort Worth says lawsuit filed by Arlington nuns incited 'hate and animosity' against him

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An order of nuns in Arlington received a letter from a Catholic Bishop, blaming a lawsuit they filed for inciting "hatred and animosity" against him, the attention of international media, and hindering his power to investigate the Reverend Mother.

The letter from Michael Olson, the Bishop of Fort Worth, denied a request from the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity to allow priests to visit and resume daily mass and confession.

The normal daily activities at the monastery have been canceled since last month and they won't resume, Olson wrote, until the nuns "cease this behavior…and demonstrate love for and obedience to Holy Church and to her holy Pastors…" and until the lawsuit is completed or withdrawn.

The letter cites church rules that Mass only needs to be made available when it can be "conveniently done," and that grave sins only need to be confessed once per year.

Olson stopped priests from visiting the 10 nuns in late April after he accused the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of adultery with a priest. The Diocese copied data from computers and a phone earlier this month, before agreeing to return the devices.

The nuns filed a civil lawsuit after Olson denied their choices for representation within the church's legal process, instead, appointing someone of his choice. They argue the organization is not subject to the local Bishop, but answers directly to the Vatican.

An organization that has supported the nuns for decades is now also publicly backing them in the dispute.

The Ladies Auxiliary to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns told CBS News Texas, "We strongly advocate for daily Mass to return to the monastery for our nuns and community."

At least 50 people a day attended Mass at the monastery, the group said in a written statement. The group, which has more than 225 members, helps with groceries, feast day meals and general fundraising for the nuns.

The group's outgoing president, Natalie Strand, said she never thought she would need to advocate for the nuns in the way she is now.

"But in the face of injustice, I am proud to stand publicly behind them, to use my voice to support and advocate for them, to join them and others in prayer, and will continue to do exactly that," she wrote in an email.

Catholics throughout the Diocese have been stopping each day at noon, the Auxiliary said, to pray for the nuns.

They plan to meet for a public prayer Wednesday at an Arlington park, and then visit the closed gates of the monastery to show support.