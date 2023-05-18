'Pure evil': Nuns file lawsuit against Catholic bishop

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Catholic bishop took actions of "pure evil" according to a lawsuit filed against him by a small order of nuns in Arlington.

The suit says Bishop Michael Olson of the Fort Worth Diocese seized computers and a phone from the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, interrogated the sisters and claimed the monastery was shut down.

He has stopped priests from performing daily mass at the monastery and barred parishioners. The dispute, which started April 24, has caused emotional trauma and psychological distress, according to an affidavit from Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes.

This week, the Diocese of Fort Worth posted a statement on its website, saying the Reverend Mother had "violated her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth."

A spokesman for the Diocese had no further comment when asked about the lawsuit. Attorneys for the Diocese filed a response to the lawsuit Thursday, saying the Mother had admitted to the violation. It asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that in order to make any determination the civil court would have to entangle itself in issues of church doctrine and jurisdiction.

Fort Worth attorney Michael Bobo, who is representing the nuns, described it as "extraordinary" for them to feel the need to file the suit. While he believes church law is clear that the nuns answer directly to the Vatican, and not the local bishop, he said they are fighting to get their way of life back in the meantime.

"Let them have confession," he said. "Let them do their daily contemplative prayer. They're not hurting anybody. And then let the canonical process work itself out."