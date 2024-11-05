3 candidates in Texas vie for Colin Allred's 32nd congressional district seat in 2024 election

NORTH TEXAS – Three candidates are vying in a high-stakes battle for Texas' 32nd congressional district seat.

The House seat became open when Rep. Colin Allred elected to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for Cruz' seat in the 2024 election.

Democrat state Rep. Julie Johnson is squaring off against Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale.

The district, which includes parts of Dallas, has been held by Democrats since Allred upended longtime Republican incumbent Pete Sessions in 2018.

Johnson has served as a Texas State Representative for District 115, where she has advocated for education, healthcare and LGBTQ rights. As a member of Lambda Legal and Equality Texas, she has championed the rights of LGBTQ individuals and women's rights.

Day, the owner of Architect Search, Inc., has served as an Arlington City Councilman and a precinct chair. He has advocated for stronger border security, reducing illegal immigration, addressing the national debt and opposing U.S. financial support for Ukraine.

Hale served as the Libertarian Party's Legislative coordinator and the on-site coordinator in Austin during the 2023 Texas legislative session. He has also served as chairman of the Libertarian Party of Dallas County.

The race is one of several key races in Texas, where voters are also choosing a senator. Incumbent Sen. Cruz has hoped to win a third term against Allred, who is from the Dallas area and would be the state's first Black senator if he is elected.