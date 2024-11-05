Texas voters decide who will replace Rep. Kay Granger in U.S. House and represent Texas' 12th congressional district

NORTH TEXAS – For the first time in nearly three decades, U.S. Rep. Kay Granger isn't seeking reelection.

Republican state Rep. Craig Goldman and Democrat Trey Hunt are battling in the 2024 election to replace the longest-serving Republican in the Texas delegation.

Granger, who was the first Republican woman elected from Texas, announced late last year she wouldn't be vying for another term after 27 years in the U.S. House, where she has represented Texas' 12 congressional district.

Goldman, who was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2012, has held various leadership roles, including Majority Leader of the Texas House of Representatives. He defeated business owner John O'Shea in the Republican primary.

Hunt, who has extensive experience working with the homeless population, has served as a homeless outreach specialist and case manager. His campaign platform focused on mental health, substance abuse treatment, and informed leadership. He ousted business owner Sebastian Gehrig in the Democratic primary.

Texas' 12th congressional district includes most of Parker County and the western half of Tarrant County.

When Granger announced plans late last year to not seek reelection, she said she was "encouraged by the next generation of leaders" in her district.

"It's time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people," said Granger, who completed 14 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Granger was known in Congress for advocating for defense spending in her district, including the manufacturing of the F-35 fighter jet, and for more than $400 million in funding for Fort Worth's Panther Island flood control and development project. She's also supported legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and fight online sex trafficking.