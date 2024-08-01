Watch live: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee funeral service in Houston

HOUSTON – Celebrations are underway for Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who died last month. She was 74 years old.

Her funeral service was in Houston at 11 a.m. on Thursday and was attended by several politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but in May Jackson Lee revealed that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years," her office said in a statement.

Jackson Lee represented the 18th Congressional District.

How to watch the funeral service of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Houston, Texas Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above.