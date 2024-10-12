Red River Rivalry heats up North Texas with friendly competition, extreme temperatures

DALLAS – The heat is on for the Red River Rivalry, quite literally.

An upper-level ridge continues to linger across the region, resulting in another warmer than average day across North Texas. Highs are expected to top off in the mid 90s, which is around 15 degrees above average.

In the afternoon, expect gusty winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 25 mph. The combination of extreme dryness and warm weather with the gusty winds will lead to high fire danger this weekend, so please avoid any activities that could ignite sparks or flames.

While this weekend has the potential to tie temperature records, a much-needed cold front will bring fall weather back into the forecast by the start of next week.

An upper-level low pressure system is set to move across the central United States this week, promising cooler temperatures and a chance for rain by the end of next weekend.