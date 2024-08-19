Red Cross urging people to donate blood amid nationwide emergency shortage

NORTH TEXAS — The American Red Cross declared an emergency blood shortage after its national inventory dropped by more than 25% in July, and the continued heat is making it harder to build back the supply.

Nationally, more than 100 blood drives have been impacted by the weather.

"Sometimes they're canceled," said Linda Braddy, CEO of Red Cross - North Texas Region. "Sometimes it just causes a decline in who would typically come and donate because of the heat. People just don't want to get out."

Braddy said the organization typically sees a decline in the supply during the summer, but the extreme heat has created a critical situation.

"It is worse this year," she said.

Every year, millions of people in the U.S. rely on life-saving blood donations. Hospitals may have to delay elective surgeries until inventory is up, but patients fighting cancer or dealing with traumatic injuries can't wait.

"Blood can't be manufactured," said Braddy. "We can only get it from you. That's the only way that we can help people who need blood. So I'm asking, please donate."

All blood types are needed, but the Red Cross and Medical City are especially urging African American donors to come out in order to help sickle cell patients. They're more likely to be a close match.

"You're saving a life," said Clayton Zeno, a Medical City nurse and father of a 10-year-old son with sickle cell. "Without the blood that he's received, and the monthly transfusions, he wouldn't be sitting here, honestly."

Ethan Zeno has dealt with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells, since he was born, but a flare-up last year put him in the hospital for weeks.

"I think he missed 75 days of school because of his illness," Zeno said. "He got very sick and septic. You're used to seeing him running around and playing, wanting to play Roblox, but unfortunately, he was intubated and silent – so it was hard to see."

Ethan's doing better, but he still needs the monthly blood transfusions to prevent another crisis.

After his transfusions, "I feel good," Ethan said. "I feel like a superhero."

You can feel like a superhero too. Your donation of blood can help save three lives.

You can find a blood drive or donation center near you by clicking here.

The Red Cross is also asking businesses or residential complexes to consider hosting blood drives on a regular basis to make it convenient for employees or residents to donate.