Record-high temperatures possible in North Texas this weekend

Record high temperatures possible for North Texas this weekend

Record high temperatures possible for North Texas this weekend

Record high temperatures possible for North Texas this weekend

Across North Texas Thursday morning, dry air was in place making for another great start to the day despite temperatures being above average.

Expect another above-average day with high temperatures warming to the lower 90s in most of North Texas with higher temperatures forecast for the west side of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

North Texas isn't done with the warmer-than-average temperatures. There is near-record heat ahead this weekend.

CBS News Texas

Saturday's record high is 97 degrees set in 1979 and Sunday's record high of 97 degrees was set in 1910. CBS News Texas meteorologists forecast highs of 95 degrees and 96 degrees.

However, on Monday a nice fall front moves through North Texas and temperatures cool down with highs on Tuesday in the lower 80s and Wednesday in the 70s.

CBS News Texas

Thursday morning, Hurricane Milton continued moving northeast over the West Atlantic. The center of circulation made it offshore as of the 4 a.m. update and as of the 7 a.m. position update, Milton was more than 70 miles off the Space Coast of Florida. A northeast to easterly track is forecasted through the rest of the day and Milton will continue to weaken as it moves through the West Atlantic on Friday.

CBS News Texas

Damage reports continued to come in across Florida from multiple tornado reports of the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field roof being shredded to storm surge and flooding. Speaking of flooding, take a look at the rainfall totals across a 48-hour time frame.

Between 10" to nearly 18" of rain fell mainly right along the I-4 corridor. As of Thursday morning, rain continued to fall across parts of the Space Coast but most of is dry as far as any additional rainfall is concerned.

CBS News Texas

The visible satellite still shows a tropical structure to Milton but as the day progresses the storm will continue to weaken.

The 10 a.m. update showed that Milton is still a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained near 80 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. The center is moving faster away from shore and now is 135 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral.

CBS News Texas