Record heat in store for North Texas; Hurricane Milton to make landfall in Florida later in the day

Temperatures in parts of North Texas dropped into the 50s Wednesday morning. The humidity will be low throughout the day and the fire danger will increase now through the end of the week.

However, with lower humidity in place, it will still be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine despite temperatures warming to the mid to upper 80s.

CBS News Texas

The temperatures continue to warm and this weekend high temperatures will be a few degrees shy of tying records. Yes, North Texas could be near record heat for the Red River Rivalry game so hydrate accordingly.

The next big change in weather is a cold front finally on the way Monday, dropping temperatures into the mid-70s by Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Milton remains a Category 4 storm but has weakened slightly. The winds are around 145 mph with gusts to 175 mph. Milton is forecast to weaken a bit more through the day but will make landfall as a major hurricane later on Wednesday very close to the Tampa Bay Area or slightly south of the center of circulation.

The outer bands of Milton continued to move onshore Wednesday morning and the tornado threat continued even well away from the center of circulation. There were several tornado warnings in effect ahead of Milton.

Don't let the lower category fool you into thinking this won't be a bad storm for the Tampa Bay area. The storm surge continued pushing northeast as Milton barrels down on the West Coast of Florida.

On top of the storm surge, parts of Florida could see nearly 12" of rain with some localized higher amounts. There is a high risk of floods as Milton crosses the state.

