Rare March heatwave not seen in over 100 years hits North Texas, bringing rising fire danger

North Texas is heading into a stretch of unusually hot weather with record-breaking temperatures possible starting this Friday and continuing through the weekend, prompting First Alert Weather Days and heightened fire danger concerns.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s Friday afternoon, tying the record high of 92 degrees. The heat will persist through the weekend, with highs nearing triple digits by Sunday.

This early-season heat is rare.

The First Alert Weather team said it has been more than 100 years since North Texas experienced a heatwave, defined as three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees, this early in the year.

Conditions started mild Friday morning, with temperatures in the 60s across much of the region, before rapidly warming into the afternoon. Officials are urging residents to take precautions as the unseasonable heat builds.

Record heat builds in North Texas through weekend with near triple-digit temperatures

The heat intensifies Saturday and peaks Sunday, when temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees in some areas.

At the same time, increasing winds Sunday afternoon will elevate fire danger, particularly along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

The combination of dry conditions, gusty winds and above-average temperatures could create critical fire weather conditions. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to remain cautious outdoors.

Brief cooldown for DFW before more record heat next week

A cold front is expected to move through late Sunday, though it will bring little relief. Highs will dip slightly into the 80s on Monday before temperatures rebound into the 90s by midweek.

Additional record highs could be challenged again Tuesday and Thursday as the unseasonably warm pattern continues.

Despite the calendar still being in early spring, the extended forecast is more typical of early summer, with forecasters reminding residents to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat and follow basic heat safety practices.