Rattlesnake cooking competition Rattle Battle returns to Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend

Top North Texas chefs face off with their top rattlesnake dishes this weekend

North Texans with adventurous palates might want to swing by the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend.

Some of the top chefs in the area will be facing off in what has become an annual competition to see who can make the best dish featuring rattlesnake.

The Rattle Battle, as it's called, coincides with the Professional Bull Riders Rattler Days in Fort Worth. The Ariat Texas Rattlers, the PBR's professional bull riding team based in North Texas, will be competing at Dickies Arena this weekend.

The Rattle Battle is the brainchild of the team and Fort Worth chef Tim Love, who is famous for his rabbit and rattlesnake sausage.

Love said he has been cooking with rattlesnake for more than 15 years.

"Really, what happens with rattlesnake is, everything is game. You just don't know what you're going to get," he said.

Previous winners include rattlesnake ravioli, rattlesnake Bolognese and even rattlesnake ice cream.

The Rattle Battle takes place on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Tickets are available starting at $50.