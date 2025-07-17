Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail, 5 years probation for multi-car crash on US-75 in Dallas

Third lawsuit filed against Rashee Rice more than a year after Dallas crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for a Dallas car crash.

According to a statement from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, Rice pleaded guilty on Thursday to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

In addition to his sentence, Rice will pay $115,481.92 for restitution.

"There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole," Rice said in a statement. "I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Rice is one of two people charged in connection to the crash that happened on US-75 in Dallas last March. Since the crash, three lawsuits have been filed by victims.

It wasn't made clear when Rice will turn himself into jail. The Chiefs begin training camp on July 22.

What we know about the 2024 crash

Theodore "Teddy" Knox, who was a student-athlete on Southern Methodist University's football team, was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini on March 30, 2024.

Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard when the Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Rice's arrest affidavit, obtained by CBS News Texas, stated he was driving at a rate of 119 mph before crashing. Knox was driving at a rate of 91 mph prior to the crash. The posted speed limit on US 75 is 70 mph.

Days after the crash, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."