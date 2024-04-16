Rashee Rice crash: Lawsuit details victims' injuries

DALLAS -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is now facing a civil lawsuit from two victims of a multi-vehicle crash on Central Expressway in Dallas last month.

The plaintiffs, husband and wife Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova, were driving their SUV on the highway when they were caught up in a chain of high-speed collisions.

In a document filed in Dallas County court last week, attorneys for the couple said their injuries included "trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment."

According to a police report, Rice was driving a rented Lamborghini SUV at 119 mph while racing friend Teddy Knox, who was driving a Chevy Corvette at more than 90 mph, before losing control and causing the chain reaction crash. Like Rice, Knox faces criminal charges and is named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit demands millions of dollars in damages, including at least $10 million in punitive damages.

Attorneys for Rice and Knox have not yet filed any court documents in response to the lawsuit.

CBS News Texas has reached out to attorneys for Rice and Knox for comment, and we will update this story with the latest information.