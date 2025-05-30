Third lawsuit filed against Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, over a year after Dallas crash

Third lawsuit filed against Rashee Rice more than a year after Dallas crash

A third lawsuit has been filed against Rashee Rice after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas last March.

Kayla Quinn, one of the victims in the crash, filed the lawsuit on May 9 in Dallas County, according to court records. Quinn is asking for monetary relief of between $250,000 to $1 million.

According to court documents, Quinn is suing for her injuries and the disregard for her safety on the road from Rice and Theodore "Teddy" Knox, in addition to medical expenses and loss of earnings.

What we know about the 2024 multi-vehicle crash

The Dallas Police Department's investigation found that Knox, who was a student-athlete on Southern Methodist University's football team, was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini on March 30, 2024.

Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard when the Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Rice's arrest affidavit, obtained by CBS News Texas, stated he was driving at a rate of 119 mph before crashing. Knox was driving at a rate of 91 mph prior to the crash. The posted speed limit on US 75 is 70 mph.

Days after the crash, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

