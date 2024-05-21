Watch CBS News
Man who accused Rashee Rice of assaulting him declines to pursue charges: Dallas police

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – The man who accused Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice of assaulting him has declined to pursue charges, according to police.

A Dallas police report says the assault happened inside the Lit Kitchen and Lounge on May 6 around 2:30 a.m.

The alleged victim received treatment at a hospital for what the report referred to as non-life-threatening injuries.

A few days after the alleged assault, the owner of Lit Kitchen told CBS News Texas that there were no obvious signs from security video that suggest the accuser was injured or had been assaulted.  

"If I got hit and beat up by somebody I would say, 'call the cops, call an ambulance,'" said owner Reza Dibaje.

Dibaje said he had a pleasant exchange with Rice, who he says was inside the club in the VIP area for less than a half hour and didn't order any alcohol.   

Rice is still facing multiple felony charges for his role in a multi-car wreck on Central Expressway back in March that left several people injured. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

May 21, 2024

